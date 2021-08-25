'I'm just so happy' - Toni Shaw lands bronze for Team GB

Shaw, who trains out of the University of Aberdeen, finished third in the final in what is the 18-year-old’s first taste of action on biggest stage. Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson won gold, with Hungarian Zsofia Konkoly taking silver.
"I don't know what to say, I'm just so happy,” Shaw said after the race. “The biggest thank you to all my family and friends.
"It's been a different journey over the past year but without my coach, my team and my family I wouldn't be here."
Shaw will next compete in relay event on Sunday