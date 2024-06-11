Brad Wheal of Scotland bowls during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match between Namibia and Scotland at Kensington Oval on June 6. | Getty Images

The nation’s attention may be taken up with Euro 24 football kicking off this week in Germany - but another Scottish team are doing rather well in a World Cup.

Scotland T20 World Cup cricket team have enjoyed a successful start to their campaign - remaining defeated after three matched.

With a tricky opening fixture against England, the Scots will be delighted with their performance and are slight favourites to progress to the next round - possibly at the expense of the Auld Enemy.

The tournament has been held every two years since the inaugural event in 2007.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 edition.

Where is the T20 Cricket World Cup being held?

The T20 Cricket World Cup is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States fromJune 1-29. In the USA matches are being played in New York, Florida and Texas. In the West Indies, the venues are in Antigua & Barbuda Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

What have Scotland’s results been so far?

In their opening game against England the match had to be abandoned, essentially meaning it was draw, Scotland then had two successive wins, against Namibia by five wickets (nine balls left) and Oman by seven wickets (41 balls left).

What happened between England and Scotland?

Scotland met the Auld Enemy in the opening round of the T20 Cricket World Cup and performed well, setting England a decent target of 109 in a 10 over match that was reduced due to rain. Unfortunately, the rain continued and the match had to be completely abandoned. Whether Scotland would have actually won or not is something we’ll never know.

What are the remaining fixtures for Scotland?

Scotland’s only have one match in the gourp stages to play, against Australia, on Sunday, June 16, in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, starting at 1.30am UK time. Inevitably the Australians will be hot favourites.

What do Scotland need to do to qualify to the next stage?

A win over Australia in their last match would see an unbeated Scoland progress to the next round unbeaten, as would a draw/abandoned match.

If the Scots lose then England can still nick their spot in the next round, but only by winning their last two games against Oman and Namibia AND overhaulling Scotland's high net run-rate.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup in Scotland?

All matches will be shown live on Sky Sports. If you are not a subscriber you can watch by getting a pass from NOW TV from £14.99 for 24 hours; or £34.99 for a month.

What are the full groups?

The full groups are as follows. The top two teams in each group progress to the next round - the Super 8s.

Group A - India, Pakistan, Ireland , Canada, USA

, Canada, USA Group B - England , Australia, Namibia, Scotland , Oman

, Australia, Namibia, , Oman Group C - New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

What is the full fixture list for the T20 World Cup?

Here’s how the entire competition will pan out from here until the final, including when they start in UK time:

