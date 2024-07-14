How Scottish tennis star Gordon Reid became record-setter at Wimbledon
Gordon Reid wrote is way into the record books after sealing an historic Wimbledon wheelchair doubles title with Alfie Hewett.
The pair teamed up to beat Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 6-4 7-6 to seal their 21st Grand Slam doubles title together - the most in tennis history. Victory also sealed their sixth Wimbledon title and Reid's 27th Grand Slam title of his career, just hours after Hewett earned his first Wimbledon singles title, completing a Career Slam in the process.
"I think it's a lot of experience together," reflected Reid. "We've been a team for a long time now, longer than I think any other team I've seen in the men's division. We've been through a lot. We've learned a lot of lessons, good and bad ones over the years. I think it's that drive to always improve. Even this week obviously at the moment we're buzzing and we're enjoying the win. When the dust settles, we'll look back and analyze it and work out what went well and what we can do better leading into the Paralympics. It's a lot of hard work behind the scenes is the main secret."
The pair will now train their focus on the Paralympics, where they will go in search of a doubles gold medal that has so far eluded them. "I'm kind of hoping for a similar experience to what London was like," he added. "We won't be the home players. They're big stadiums at Roland Garros. Hoping to fill it up as much as possible. Whether the crowd is with us or against us, I think we'll thrive under that atmosphere. Just really excited to get back out there."
