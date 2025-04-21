Kyren Wilson enjoyed a £500,000 payday when he won last year's World Championship final. | Getty Images

It’s a pretty lucrative business winning the World Snooker Championship.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of nearly £2.4 million.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18‍–‍14 in the final but his title defence is already over after a first round loss to Lei Peifan.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the cream of snooker talent will win this year.

What’s the prize money at the 2025 World Snooker Championship?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.

In addition, there’s a bonus £40,000 up for grabs for a maximum 147 break, and a further £15,000 for the highest break in the tournament.

Meanwhile, those who dropped out in qualifying still get a cheque - £15,000 for those who reached the last 48, £10,000 for the last 80 and £5,000 for the last 112.

What trophy is presented at the World Snooker Championships?

The instantly-recognisable World Championship trophy dates back to 1926 when it was bought by pioneering player Joe David for just £19.

It’s made of silver, weighs 46.5 troy ounces, and is topped by the figure of a Greek shepherdess - not a snooker player, as some people presume.