How do I watch Andy Murray in Gijon? TV and live stream details for ATP 250 match against Sebastian Korda in Spain

Andy Murray speaks to the media ahead of the Gijon Open.

The 35-year-old Scot, who is currently ranked 48 in the world, won his first-round match against home favourite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5 6-2 and then overcame Pedro Cachin in a final-set tie-breaker to reach the last eight.

His reward for taking out the Argentine for the event in Asturias, a region in the north west of Spain, is a quarter-final clash with USA’s Sebastian Korda, who is ranked 49 in the world.

Should Murray win, he would face either second seed Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain or Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the semi-finals.

The tournament is being played on an indoor hard court and the other two last-eight ties are Dominic Thiem v Francisco Cerundolo and Andrey Rublev v Tommy Paul

When is Murray playing Korda?

Murray’s match in Gijon is due to start not before 5pm on Friday.

How do I watch the Gijon Open?