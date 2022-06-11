Andy Murray faces Nick Kyrgios today in the Boss Open semi-final

The 35-year-old Scot is playing some excellent tennis on his favoured grass surface. He has defeated Christopher O’Connell, Alexander Bublik and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas – all in straight sets – to reach the last four and will now take on the mercurial Kyrgios for a place in the final against either Oscar Otte or Matteo Berrettini.

What time is Andy Murray playing?

Murray’s match against Kyrgios is scheduled to be played in the afternoon, after the other semi-final between Otte and Berrettini and a doubles match with Tim Puetz/Michael Venus v Fabrice Martin and Andreas Mies. The match will not start before 2pm UK time, but could be later depending on how long the aforementioned ties last.

What channel is the Andy Murray match on?

Currently no UK TV broadcaster has picked up Murray’s match in Stuttgart. While Amazon Prime hold the majority of the rights for the ATP Tour in this country, they are not showing the event in western Germany this week.

How do I watch Andy Murray v Nick Kyrgios then?