Hockey: Western Wildcats top Premiership table, but Grange make their case with win

Hockey round-up

The scores were tied at 1-1 at the interval, Heigh’s opener cancelled out by Uddingston’s Gavin McKenzie.

Grange exerted their authority in the second half, Matt Murphy put them 2-1 up and with ten minutes left Heigh added a third from a penalty corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rivals Western Wildcats romped to the top of the division with a 6-1 win over Hillhead, Andrew McConnell was the hat-trick hero, Fraser Calder got a brace adding to Fraser Morton’s goal.

Elsewhere, Clydesdale beat Dundee Wanderers 4-1 while Dunfermline Carnegie saw off Inverleith 4-3 on their Premiership debut.

Women’s match of the day at Peffermill ended 1-0 to Clydesdale Western against Watsonians, the only goal from a penalty corner conversion by Scotland’s Jen Eadie.

Top sides Wildcats and Dundee Wanderers were both held to draws by Hillhead and Gordonians respectively.