Hockey resumes across Scotland after 18 months in limbo as Grange play down favourites tag

There has been no domestic hockey since March 2020.

The sport was halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Grange sitting in pole position, nine points ahead of the chasing pack, while Uddingston finished in mid-table.

Grange begin their Premiership campaign against Uddingston, but manager Martin Shepherdson has played down the fact that his side are strong favourites.

Shepherdson said: "I think we are all a bit unsure of how all teams will look after such a long break, but we are all looking forward to playing again.”

Moreover, Uddingston Director of Hockey Harry Dunlop admitted that his side might find the Grange experience "challenging" in the face of so many youngsters in their ranks.

Western Wildcats, with new recruits Callum Duke and Jonny Christie in the pack, travel to Hillhead.

Peffermill is the location for the game of the day in the women`s Premiership, where Watsonians are at home to Clydesdale Western, he side that topped the table in March 2020. Although the Edinburgh outfit finished back in fifth spot, they did win the head to head 1-0 at the same venue.

Watsonians’ coach Keith Smith remarked: "It was a good performance that day, but a lot has changed since then and our team is quite different now."

The return of Katie MacCallum, Mairi Drummond and Ellie Wilson, along with the astute signing of Scotland player Emily Dark, has certainly strengthened the Watsonian ranks.