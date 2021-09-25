Hockey: Grange ready to unleash teenage scoring sensation on Clydesdale

Wildcats have been in mauling mood with 13 goals in their two games so far, and the problem for the Wanderers defence is that the goals come from Fraser Calder, Rob Harwood, Andy McConnell and several others.

Dunfermline Carnegie have started their first ever Premiership season in some style with back to back wins, and today hope to make it a hat-trick at home against Kelburne. So far most of their goals have come from set pieces courtesy of Aidan McQuade and Andrew Doyle, but the youngsters from Paisley are only a couple of points behind and should be no pushover.