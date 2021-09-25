Hockey: Grange ready to unleash teenage scoring sensation on Clydesdale

The door is open for Western Wildcats to open up a three point lead over Grange at the top of the men`s Premiership following the postponement of the champions trip to Clydesdale due to Covid-19 cases.

By Craig Madden
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 7:00 am
Grange's Fraser Heigh has taken the men's Premiership by storm.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Wildcats have been in mauling mood with 13 goals in their two games so far, and the problem for the Wanderers defence is that the goals come from Fraser Calder, Rob Harwood, Andy McConnell and several others.

Dunfermline Carnegie have started their first ever Premiership season in some style with back to back wins, and today hope to make it a hat-trick at home against Kelburne. So far most of their goals have come from set pieces courtesy of Aidan McQuade and Andrew Doyle, but the youngsters from Paisley are only a couple of points behind and should be no pushover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh University take on Hillhead, while Inverleith visit a young Uddingston outfit. The clash between Watsonians and Grove Menzieshill has also been a COVID victim.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.