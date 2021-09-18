Hockey: Clydesdale Western hopes high for win repeat at Auchenhowie

Clydesdale Western travel to Auchenhowie to face Wildcats in Saturday’s game of the day in the women’s Premiership and coach Derek Forsyth is looking for a repeat of last weekend’s victory over Watsonians.

Forsyth remarked: "We were happy to take the three points against Watsonians which I felt we deserved, but matches against Wildcats are always close and I expect the same this Saturday."

Wildcats start to the campaign was not quite as fruitful, they were held to a goalless draw by Hillhead.

Edinburgh University were the last winners of the title in 2019 before the COVID shutdown and open their account today at home to Gordonians. As always the students have a big turnover of players but coach Sam Judge remained optimistic.

"We have some young promising players joining so it is exciting how the squad will evolve. We’re excited to be back playing hockey and will be competitive and look to be in the top four."

Andy McConnell was the catalyst with a hat-trick in Wildcats’ six goal demolition of Hillhead last weekend in the men’s Premiership and coach Vishal Marwaha is hoping the Scotland striker can repeat the dose in today’s home encounter with Clydesdale. This could be a close encounter as the Titwood-based side also made a promising start with a 4-1 win at Dundee Wanderers.

Elsewhere, champions Grange should see off Hillhead, Edinburgh University’s have a tricky start when facing Uddingston, while Inverleith are looking for their first points in the against Edinburgh neighbours Watsonians.

