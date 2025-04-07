'Highest of highs' - Scottish curlers are world champions as Bruce Mouat skips side to glory
Scotland have won the men’s title at the World Curling Championships with a 5-4 victory over Switzerland.
Skip Bruce Mouat claimed a single in the final end as his rink regained the title they won in 2023. Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobbie Lammie and Hammy McMillan also won Olympic silver in Beijing in 2022.
Switzerland, skipped by Yannick Schwaller, took a single on the first end of a tight battle in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
It remained that way until the fifth end when Mouat, with the crucial final stone, knocked out two Swiss stones to claim a double.
Switzerland responded with a double of their own in the sixth end, Mouat bumping a Swiss stone out of the zone in the seventh to give Scotland a 4-3 advantage.
Schwaller levelled the score with a single in the eighth end after Scotland had five stones in the house, but he handed Mouat the final stone and he was able to blank the ninth to retain the advantage in the final end.
Faced with two scoring stones, Schwaller found the house with his final attempt to leave Switzerland lying one, but Mouat drew to the middle of the scoring zone with his final stone to spark Scottish celebrations.
“I’m so proud of how we did over the last two days,” said Mouat. “They really changed the tide of our week and we made some incredible shots in all three games to win this World Championship which is exactly what we were here to do.
“It’s been an interesting season, with some highs and some lows, but this is definitely the highest of the highs.”
On his pressurised delivery that sealed the title, Mouat added: “It was a bit of a pinch me moment to get to draw the four foot to win a World Championship.
“That’s something I’ve dreamt of for a long time. Our first World Championship win two years ago was amazing because it was the first time we had won the Worlds, but this time we actually had to really battle for that win and drawing the four foot is like a skip’s dream, so I’m over the moon to have had that team shot to win a championship.”
The 30-year-old also paid tribute to his team-mates. “I can’t do this without them, they are unbelievable,” he said. “Grant played some amazing shots in the games yesterday and Hammy and Bobby just make me look so good because they work so hard and sweep everything perfectly, so I love those guys to bits and I can’t thank them enough.”
Scotland had beaten defending champions 8-7 in the quarter-finals before booking their place in the final with a 7-4 win over hosts Canada. Claiming the title in Moose Jaw’s iconic Temple Garden Centre venue only made it all the more special.
“I’ve described playing here as like Wimbledon for us,” said Mouat. “Curling in Canada is very special and getting to play in front of crowds like the ones we had this week was incredible, so I’m just over the moon that we got to experience this again and obviously to win is amazing.”
