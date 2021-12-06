As Scotland entered lockdown last year many people found jogging to be the ideal way to keep fit and active while much of the the country shut down.

The parks and streets of Scotland’s empty cities were the perfect places to map out running routes for the daily outing.

But organisers of Scotland’s organised running events were forced to cancel the majority of events, due to lockdown restrictions and social distancing rules.

And this year has already seen a number of casualties in the race calendar – with both the Edinburgh Marathon and Great Scottish Run pushed back to 2022.

But there are still plenty of places for new runners to get their first experience of taking to the streets (and hills) alongside hundreds of fellow enthusiasts.

Here are 10 of the most scenic organised runs for 2022, and how you can enter.

Run the Blades

Taking place on the weekend of July 15-17, Run the Blades is a totally unique event held exclusively within Whitelee Wind Farm – the UK’s largest onshore wind farm, a 20-minute drive from Glasgow.

There will be a 10k race on the Friday, a 50k ultra marathon on the Saturday and a more manageable half marathon on the Sunday.

You can book your place here.

Glencoe Marathon Gathering

Both the 2022 Glencoe Marathon and Half Marathon take place on Sunday, September 4, starting in Ben Nevis, in the shadow of the mighty Ben Nevis.

The Glencoe Marathon takes in two gruelling climbs, with a total ascent of 1369m, as well as the 240m ascent of the Devil’s Staircase, but runners will be rewarded with some of the most stunning and dramatic mountain views in the Scottish Highlands.

The Half Marathon joins the marathon route at Kinlochleven.

You can enter both runs here.

Isle of Skye Half Marathon

The Isle of Skye Half Marathon takes place on Saturday, June 11 at 10.30am, starting and finishing in the town of Portree.

A 13.1-mile loop on closed roads is a unique opportunity to experience the island’s dramatic landscape with hundreds of fellow runners.

There is also a fun run on the streets of Portree, starting straight after the main race.

Race registration isn’t yet open – check here for the latest details.

The Tiree 10k and Half Marathon

Another race taking in some of Scotland’s most beautiful island scenery, the Tiree 10k and Half Marathon takes place on Saturday, April 30, with staggered start times.

Starting and finishing at the Lodge Hotel, the route takes in unspoilt beaches and stunning views – plus there’s an all-day party to enjoy with food, drinks and music.

There’s currently a waiting list to enter, which you can join here.

The Scottish Half Marathon

Taking place on Sunday, September 18, from 11am, the Scottish Half Marathon starts at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sprts Centre and finished at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Billed as being ‘fast, flat and picturesque’, it takes in some spectacular countryside along the magnificent East Lothian Golf Coast.

Entry is open and available here.

Baxters Loch Ness Marathon

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 2, at 10am, starting at the south of the loch near Fort Augustus and finishing in Bught Park in the centre of Inverness.

The route follows the spectacular banks of the world famous loch, starting in an atmospheric moorland setting and continues through stunning Highland scenery to Inverness, capital city of the Highlands.

There's also a 10k starting at 10.30am and a 5k starting at 9.30am.

You can book your place here.

Aviemore Half Marathon and 10k For All

Taking place on the weekend of October 8-9, the Aviemore Half Marathon and 10k offers two great runs in the beautiful Cairngorm National Park.

The half marathon on Saturday, October 8, starts at Badaguish and takes in Glenmore, Loch Morlich, Cairn Gorm, the Northern corries and the River Luineag.

The 10k on Sunday, October 9, also starts at Badaguish, following the shores of Loch Morlich.

You can enter both races here.

The Stirling Marathon

Taking place on Sunday, May 15, at 8.30am, the Stirling Marathon starts and finishes at The King’s Park, the nation’s oldest Royal Park.

Billed as ‘a run through history…from Stewart kings to the American War of Independence’ the route takes in some of Scotland’s most famous landmarks, including the 17th Century monumental gardens of The King’s Knot, Stirling Castle, Doune Castle, Dunblane, the Wallace Monument and Stirling Bridge.

There is also a half marathon option starting at 9.45am, while a family run, children’s run and 5k run takes place on the day before, Saturday, May 14.

For more information about taking part, visit the website.

The Glenlivet 10k

Another race taking in the natural grandeur of the Cairngorm National Park, the Glenlivet starts at the legendary Glenlivet Distillery.

The route takes in the stunning landscape of the iconic Glenlivet Crown Estate, taking in the River Livet, ancient castles and secret glens.

Dates for the 2022 event are yet to be confirmed, but you can register interest here.

