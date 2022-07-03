The 32-year-old Channel Islander was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Jule Neimeier, one of Germany’s rising stars ten years her junior who proved just too strong on a day when Centre Court celebrated its centenary with a parade of champions including Andy Murray and the oldest, 90-year-old Angela Mortimer.

Afterwards, Watson was asked if the backing she’d received from the stands meant more to her now she was “halfway” through her career. “Halfway is generous,” she smiled. “I mean, age is just a number. I really don't think about it anymore. It will drive you crazy if you do.”

Could she see herself coming back and going for the quarter-finals and further? “Absolutely. I think in the women's game often people are breaking through later. Experience counts for a lot. Everybody's journey is different and this is mine. I broke a barrier this week. So I’m definitely hungry for more.”

Heather Watson struggled to deal with the power of Germany's Jule Neimeier

Watson admitted she was down about her performance. “I'm quite deflated and disappointed. I saw this as a big opportunity, I believed in myself and thought I'd come through.