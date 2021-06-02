Grace Reid and James Heatly named in British diving team for the Olympic Games

Grace Reid, pictured with Tom Daley, has been named in the Great Britain diving team for the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Edinburgh pair join the likes of Tom Daley and Jack Laugher in a strong 12-person squad heading to Tokyo in less than two months’ time.

Reid will contest both the women’s three-metre springboard and three-metre synchro, while Heatly has been selected for the men’s three-metre individual event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a fine performance at the FINA Diving World Cup in the Japanese capital last month – a competition that also doubled up as the Olympic test event – Team GB will be represented by a full complement of divers in every single event, after the four remaining places were secured.

Grace Reid and Tom Daley are both heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Laugher, reigning Olympic champion, is one of the household names selected, and he heads to Japan to defend that crown. He will also target a second Olympic medal in the individual 3m springboard event, after taking silver in that competition five years ago.

Laugher will be joined in the synchro by Rio 2016 bronze medallist Daniel Goodfellow, with Heatly the other pick in the 3m individual.

Daley will once again double up in Tokyo, contesting both the 10m Platform and 10m synchro events, the latter of which he won Olympic bronze in alongside Goodfellow in Rio. Now diving with Matty Lee in the synchro event, the Jane Figueiredo-coached duo will head to Japan full of confidence, after winning both the World Cup and European Championship titles last month.

Daley also memorably took bronze in the individual event at London 2012, and will look for further Olympic success in Tokyo. Joining him from the high board in the individual contest will be Noah Williams, whilst Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson will go in the women’s event, with Toulson partnered by Eden Cheng in the synchro.

James Heatly poses with the silver medal he won at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo in May. He is returning to Japan for the Olympic Games. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Reid, Kat Torrance and Scarlett Mew Jensen round out the diving dozen, Reid contesting both the 3m springboard and 3m synchro, with Mew Jensen joining her in the former and City of Leeds’ Torrance in the latter.

Mark England, Team GB’s chef de mission, said: “It is a huge privilege to be able to welcome this talented group of athletes onto Team GB for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The performances we’ve consistently seen from these athletes throughout the recent World Cup and European competitions is testament to the hard work and dedication that the whole team has put in throughout what has been a very challenging year. Everyone who supports Team GB will be buoyed by what this team has achieved in recent weeks and will have every confidence that we will see more of these medal winning performances in Tokyo.

“Congratulations everyone and we look forward to welcoming you to Tokyo in July.”

Great Britain diving team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games:

Eden Cheng, London, Crystal Palace Diving

Thomas Daley, Plymouth, Dive London

Daniel Goodfellow, Cambridge, City of Leeds

James Heatly, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Diving Club

Jack Laugher, Harrogate, City of Leeds

Matty Lee, Leeds, Dive London

Scarlett Mew Jensen, London, Dive London

Grace Reid, Edinburgh, Dive London

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, London, Crystal Palace Diving

Katherine Torrance, Leeds, City of Leeds

Lois Toulson, Leeds, City of Leeds

Noah Williams, London, Dive London

A message from the Editor: