Anna Brogan could not hide her delight after stunning fifth seed Diana Shnaider to reach the final round of Wimbledon Qualifying at Roehampton.

Glasgow’s Brogan defeated Shnaider 6-3 7-6(7) to reach the third round of the qualifying draw, saving a set point in a dramatic second set tiebreak to close out the match in straight sets.

Shnaider is considered one of the brightest young talents in women’s tennis, having qualified for both the Australian and French Open this year and reaching the second round on both occasions.

It was the Brit who controlled the opening set but the second set proved much trickier, with both women generating chances but neither able to get ahead.

Glasgow's Anna Brogan has reached the final of Wimbledon qualifying. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brogan rallied from 5-2 down in the breaker to hold a first match point and though that was superbly saved by her opponent, she converted her second a few points later to seal victory.

And she was understandably thrilled afterwards, following one of the most significant wins of her career.

She said: “What a privilege to be through again to the next round and to be here - I’m so happy. This sport can be so difficult, so it’s brilliant to win.

“I went down in the tiebreak and I just kept breathing, staying calm and trying my best. I’m really satisfied to have kept working away out there. It’s really brilliant - I’m just absolutely chuffed!”

Up next for the 25-year-old is China’s Bai Zhuoxuan, who is making her Grand Slam debut at Roehampton this week.

For Brogan, who received a wildcard into the qualifying draw, her final round contest will simply be about staying positive as she looks to reach the main draw at the All England Club.

“It’s just an honour to be through to the final round of qualifying,” added Brogan. “It’s just another day tomorrow to go out there and have a good day, try my best, just keep smiling and enjoying it.”

