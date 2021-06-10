Georgia Adderley targets World Championships and Commonwealth Games as she returns to squash tour

Georgia Adderley, right, in action against Emily Whitlock of Wales at the 2020 Edinburgh Sports Club Open. Picture: Steve Cubbins

The Edinburgh ace will join Alison Thomson, Fergus Richards and Rory Stewart at the Odense Open which starts on Tuesday, with a women’s event being held alongside the men’s for the first time.

Forty players are competing for the two coveted spots at next month’s World Championships in Chicago.

For Adderley, it will be the first time she has competed outside the UK since February 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

Alison Thomson, in action, against Alexandra Fuller of South Africa, will compete in at the Odense Open in Denmark next week. Picture: Steve Cubbins

Her first competitive PSA Tour outing in Britain in more than a year was last month where she reached the semi-finals of the Pontefract Ladies Challenger event.

The 20-year-old followed that up with an appearance in the final of the Bexley PSA Satellite event in Kent where she lost to English rising star Georgina Kennedy.

“Being back out competing on tour again felt amazing,” Adderley said. “I’ve missed it so much. That’s what we train so hard for and I went on court initially to just really enjoy the experience of match play.

“My squash in Pontefract wasn’t where I wanted it to be but I was happy with how things went in Bexley.

“That’s me now played seven competitive matches which is the main thing at this stage as I head to Denmark next week.“

The world No 98 added: “With the Odense Open being a World Championship qualifier, it makes it a really big event. My aim of course is to win the tournament which would be brilliant, so we’ll see what happens.

“Having four Scots competing out there will be good. It is always a nice feeling having that extra support.

“Things will obviously be very different with the Covid restrictions in place but we’re all very grateful to be back competing again.“

Earlier this week the three-time British Junior champion was in Birmingham with her Scotland teammates as preparations continue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city.

Scotland competed in some practice matches against Wales, with the doubles format a big focus for all the squad.

Georgia was joined in Birmingham by Greg Lobban, Alan Clyne, Jamie Henderson, Chris Leiper and Lisa Aitken.

“If I want to get in Team Scotland’s squad for Birmingham 2022, my best shot is through doubles,“ Adderley said.

“I’m really trying to invest some time in doubles and prioritise it as much as I can. It’s such a tactical format, mentally demanding but great fun.

“The Commonwealth Games is my biggest target in the next year but rankings wise I want to try and push for the world’s top 50, get into the bigger events and challenge myself against the best players.“

Meanwhile, Monday June 14 marks 100 days until the 2021 Springfield Scottish Squash Open.

Scotland’s flagship professional squash tournament is taking place this year at Inverness Tennis and Squash Club from September 22-26.

Adderley, who is sponsored by Springfield Properties, said: “Having a home PSA event is always a huge event to look forward to and it’s not too far away now.

“I’m really grateful for the support of Springfield Properties and it’s brilliant they are supporting the Scottish Open again this year.“

