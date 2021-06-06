George Munsey lets rip with a ton to lead RH Corstorphine to victory over Watsonians

George Munsey hit an impressive ton for RH Corstorphine.

Newly appointed player-coach Munsey and his ‘Sonians counterpart Oli Hairs, both renowned for explosive batsmanship, went head-to-head at East Barnton.

And it was the Corstorphine recruit who took the honours after hitting a brilliant 104 from only 73 balls.

Munsey looked in good touch from the outset, cruising to his half-century from 35 balls before going into over-drive to reach three figures from a further 26 deliveries.

He posted the landmark with a six off Hairs, the seventh maximum of an incredible innings which also featured eleven fours.

By the time he holed out with the total on 133 his team were on course for a substantial total though the pace of the game changed dramatically following his departure.

Indeed, James Dickinson, who went on to anchor the innings, managed just one boundary in his 46 and it took a hard-hitting 21-ball 35 from Robert Taylor to propel the total to 255-8.

In reply Hairs made just 10 while Munsey was the main man again, claiming 4-25 to help dismiss the visitors for 187.

Meanwhile Forfarshire and Grange remain the early pacesetters after convincing wins over Meigle and Stewarts Melville.

A week after their historic first top flight win Meigle were unable to repeat the achievement though they bowled well to restrict the champions to 208-9 at Forthill.

It took a solid knock from Callum Garden to ensure a defendable total, the opener carving out 83 from 127 balls before a breezy 50-run stand between Christian Robertson and Lewis James provided the finishing touches.

In reply Meigle soon lost their way and, while several batsmen made starts none could go on and play a major innings, Jack Hogarth doing the bulk of the damage with four wickets as the visitors were 124ao.

Grange were even more ruthless, routing StewMel for 94 before racing to the target in just 12.5 overs to clinch a third consecutive win.

Teenagers Jack Jarvis (2-14) and Charlie Peet (2-10) starred with the ball while only Patrick Ritchie offered resistance with 43.

Harris Carnegie stroked a fine unbeaten 57 as Grange won by eight wickets.

Matthew Parker hit 88 as Arbroath posted 281-9 at Lochlands before dismissing Stoneywood-Dyce for 126 to record their first win of the campaign while Heriot’s, with their Scotland quartet restored, overpowered Carlton.

Uddingston’s delayed defence of their Western Premier title proved anti-climactic as the champions slipped to a 4-wicket defeat against Clydesdale at Bothwell Castle.

Having opted to bat first, Uddy were soon in trouble on 9-2 as the Dale bowlers took an early grip and never let go.

There was even a special moment for 15 year-old debutant Bahadar Esakhiel who claimed the wicket of former Scotland star Ross Lyons while Fergus Clarke’s 52 helped edge the hosts to 135.

It wasn’t plain sailing for the visitors but Imran Mughal’s 42 proved crucial.

Elsewhere Adil Ghaffar hit a superb century as Ferguslie recovered from 14-2 to post 278-6 against West of Scotland at Hamilton Crescent, the hosts then succumbing to 112ao with Taimoor Ahmad claiming five wickets.