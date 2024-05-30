Iga Świątek and Novak Djokovic are defending champions at this year's French Open.

The world’s best tennis players are in Paris later this month to take part in a tournament that could see history made.

The French Open singles tournaments at Roland Garros are now underway, with 128 men and 128 women battling to join Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka as major winners in 2024.

To do so they’ll have to win seven matches in a row in front of capacity crowds in Paris.

Sadly Scottish interest is already over, with both Andy Murray and adopted Scot Cameron Norrie crashing out in the first round.

But there’s still plenty to enjoy, including seeing whether Novak Djokovic can win a record 25th Grand Slam trophy - he is currently tied with Australian Margaret Court on 24 majors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

When is the 2024 French Open?

The tournament will run from Sunday, May 26, to Sunday, June 9, with the key dates in the singles tournaments as follows:

First round: May 26, 27, 28.

Second round: May 29, 30.

Third round: May 31, June 1.

Fourth round: June 2, 3.

Quarter-finals: June 4, 5.

Semi-finals: June 6, 7.

Women's final: June 8.

Men's final: June 9.

Who are the favourites to win?

Carloas Alcaraz is favourite to take the men’s title at 12/5, followed by Jannik Sinner (7/2), Novak Djokovic (4/1), Alexander Zverev (9/2) and Casper Ruud (9/1).

In the women’s tournament Iga Swiatek is favourite at 8/15, followed by Aryna Sabalenka (15/2), Elena Rybakina (15/2), Coco Gauff (12/1) and Danielle Collins (25/1).

How much is the prize money?

The champion of both the men’s and women’s singles will receive a hefty €2,400,000, with the runner-up getting €1,200,000, the semi-finalists €650,000 and the quarter-finalists €415,000. Even the first round losers will be handed cheques for €73,000.

Doubles winners get €590,000 (to split) and mixed double champions €122,000 (again to be split between the two players).

What trophies do the singles winners of the French Open win?

The Musketeers’ Cup

According to tournament organisers: “The Musketeers’ cup has been awarded to the winner of the men’s singles event since 1981 and pays tribute to the four Musketeers of French tennis: Jean Borotra, Jacques Brugnon, Henri Cochet and René Lacoste. A silver bowl bordered with vine leaves around the top and decorated with two swan-shaped handles, the trophy is mounted on a marble base in which is inscribed the names of the winners since 1891.”

The Suzanne-Lenglen Cup

According to tournament organisers: “The Suzanne-Lenglen Cup has been awarded to the women’s singles champion since 1979 and bears the name of an emblematic French champion. Suzanne Lenglen (1899-1938) won Roland-Garros six times. Her modern style, elegance and flair were what inspired the Musketeers. The trophy is almost identical, minus a few details, to the cup offered at the time by the City of Nice to Suzanne Lenglen, and which is housed in the National Sports Museum.”

How can I watch the French Open on UK television?

Full live coverage of the French Open will be available on Eurosport or discovery+ in the UK.

Many television packages include Eurosport but otherwise it costs £6.99-a-month or £39.99 for a year.