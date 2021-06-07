The much-hyped fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul ended in boos from a demanding and somewhat disappointed Miami crowd.

Mayweather, one of boxing's all-time greats with an undefeated 50-0 professional record, was heavily expected to see off YouTuber Paul with ease prior to the exhibition bout.

Paul held significant height and weight advantages over Mayweather for the match up which went the distance in front of an expectant 60,000 spectators inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's what happened on the night...

Who won the Mayweather vs Logan fight?

Both fighters were typically bullish prior to the fight but the night was more about the spectacle of seeing a one-time great go up against a confident upstart with just two bouts to his name.

Mayweather looked comfortable throughout with the stats suggesting he would have left the ring with another win to his name, if there had been any ringside judges present for the exhibition.

The champion, who beat the likes of Ricky Hatton and Manny Pacquiao in his glittering 20-year boxing career, landed a reported 43 of his 107 punches. Paul connected on 28 from 217.

The only way a winner could have been named was if one delivered a knockout punch, yet this didn't materialise in the eight round bout and therefore no arms were raised aloft.

What were the highlights of Mayweather vs Logan?

Just days prior to the event, Mayweather and Logan said they would enter the ring with 10-ounce gloves - slightly lighter than the 12-ounce gloves originally planned.

Lighter gloves increased the likelihood of a knockout finish but it didn't materialise in an exhibition bout that saw Mayweather dance around his bigger and heavier opponent.

Paul was fast out the traps in an attempt to land an historic victory but Mayweather showed he still had fluid movement to keep out of harm's way, as the YouTuber kept on swinging.

The bigger fighter began to tire but it was clear Mayweather was in no mood to risk his record or reputation by being on the receiving end of a lucky Paul punch and saw out the exhibition match.

How much money did Mayweather and Logan make?

Mayweather, nicknamed Money, expected to make somewhere in the region of $50m to $100m from the night's workout which was shown on pay-per-view services around the world.

Streaming service Fanmio was offering the fight to viewers through its website for the price of $49.99, with Sky Sports Box Office also showing the event for UK audiences.

Paul is reportedly due to make in the region of $250,000 from the fight with another 10% cut from the pay-per-view earnings, which could see the numbers skyrocket.

Will there be a Mayweather vs Logan 2?

With no winner announced, both camps will have to assess the public's appetite for a rematch.

The boos at the end of the fight were from a crowd wanting to see a shock or a knockout result one way or another - but will they be willing to sit through it all again and will a TV audience pay?

When asked post-fight if there would be another fight, Mayweather said: "We don't know what the future holds. I have to talk to my team. I'm not 25 anymore but I had fun."