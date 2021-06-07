Boxer Floyd Mayweather has announced his return to the ring. (Pic: Getty Images)

The exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul saw plenty of punches thrown.

But there was no overall winner named from the bout which attracted a worldwide pay-per-view audience.

Both boxing great Mayweather and YouTube star Paul are set to pocket millions from the much-talked about event.

How did the planned fight come about?

Mayweather sent shockwaves through the boxing universe when he announced a return to the ring to fight YouTuber Paul in an exhibition bout.

Mayweather - one of boxing’s most decorated champions - confirmed his return and opponent in an Instagram post on Sunday 6 December 2020.

Logan Paul rose to fame in 2017 when he posted a video on YouTube from a Japanese forest, which appeared to have a dead body in the background. (Pic: Getty Images)

The 43-year-old, who ended his career unbeaten in 50 professional bouts, last laced up his gloves for an exhibition fight with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

He needed just 140 seconds for the win on that occasion.

Paul, who made headlines in 2017 when he filmed a YouTube video featuring a dead body in a Japanese forest, went the full eight rounds with the former world champion.

Why did Mayweather v Paul take place?

Neither camp explained their motivation for the exhibition – though there was plenty of chatter from both sides in the run up.

The evening promises to be a lucrative night’s work for both fighters, with Mayweather claiming to make between $50-100m.

Mayweather's unbeaten record and multiple world titles in the sport commands an audience, while Paul has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers.

The announcement followed hot on the heels of Mike Tyson’s bout with Roy Jones Jr, which saw two boxing greats return to the ring for an exhibition bout which ended as a draw.

Do Mayweather and Paul know each other?

There is history between the two on social media, amid speculation a fight had been agreed for several months, with Mayweather taunting Paul in November.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b*tch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again,” said Mayweather.

Paul’s brother and fellow influencer, Jake, who fought and beat ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, responded by telling The Daily Beast: “You know, it doesn’t bother me.

“At the end of the day, he’s like 5-foot-4, so he’s actually the little kid here, and obviously he just wants attention. He’s fifty-something years old. He should be in retirement. So he just wants to get relevancy by talking about the YouTube kids, because we’re the ones popping off right now.”

When did Mayweather v Paul take place?

The exhibition fight between Mayweather and Paul took place on 6 June 2021 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Mayweather confirmed the contest on his Instagram page to 25.3 million followers.

How can I watch Mayweather v Paul highlights?

The exhibition bout was screened worldwide on Fanmio. UK viewers watched through Sky Sports Box Office.

Both fighters are expected to earn millions of dollars from the bout.

Has Logan Paul fought before?

YouTube personality Paul, 25, lost his one professional bout to fellow social media star KSI in November 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What is Logan Paul’s height and weight?

Standing at 1.88 metres (6ft 2in), Paul weighed in at 199.4 pounds (90kg) for his cruiserweight fight against KSI.

How tall is Floyd Mayweather?

Mayweather, meanwhile, is 1.73m (5ft 8in) tall and weighed in at 147 pounds (67kg) for his last exhibition fight in 2018 against Nasukawa.