A scuffle between Floyd Mayweather and YouTube personality Jake Paul broke out ahead of the boxing great’s exhibition bout against Logan Paul.

After Mayweather faced up against Logan Paul, the YouTuber’s younger brother Jake sparked a heated exchange in front of the watching collective media.

Jake Paul ripped Mayweather’s baseball cap off – setting the former boxing champ off.

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his exhibition fight with Logan Paul will go ahead in 2021. (Pic: Getty)

The press conference brought up the prospect of Mayweather fighting both brothers on the same night, after confirmation of his bout with Logan Paul.

Mayweather, with a 50-0 winning record from a professional boxing career spanning 20 years, will take on Paul, with just one pro fight and one defeat to his name.

Here’s when Mayweather v Paul will take place, where and how to follow the action in the UK.

When is Mayweather v Paul?

Mayweather, nicknamed Money, will be chasing another pay day when his long-awaited fight with Paul goes ahead on Sunday 6 June 2021.

The two were initially scheduled to go toe-to-toe in the ring in February of this year but the event was delayed so the two could entertain a “packed out arena”.

Paul said: “I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past I get better and he gets older.”

Mayweather, 44, last entered the ring professionally in 2017 in a match up against UFC star Conor McGregor to claim his 50th career win.

The former welterweight champion last laced up his gloves for an exhibition fight with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, when he needed just 140 seconds to win.

YouTube personality Paul, 26, lost his one professional bout to fellow social media star KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, in November 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Where is Mayweather v Paul taking place?

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, will be the setting for Mayweather v Paul.

The multi-purpose stadium, located in Miami Gardens, is home to NFL team Miami Dolphins, soccer team Miami Hurricanes and was previously MLB team Florida Marlins' ground.

The 75,000 capacity stadium has hosted major tennis tournaments, such as the Miami Open, as well as six Super Bowls, two World Series events and WWE’s WrestleMania.

And, on 6 June 2021, it will see Paul look to upset the odds by defeating Mayweather.

How can I watch Mayweather v Paul on TV?

UK audiences hoping to watch the exhibition fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul can do so online via Sky Sports Box Office.

The event will start at midnight UK time with the fights taking place in the early hours of Sunday 6 June.

UK viewers can watch the event for a cost of £16.95 up until midnight, with additional booking fees in place thereafter.

The bout is a pay-per-view event around the world and will feature an undercard reportedly starring the Jean Pascal v Badou Jack rematch for the WBA belt.

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias and Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell has been confirmed.

What has Mayweather and Paul said ahead of the fight?

Mayweather has claimed he will make upwards of $100million (£72m) from the fight.

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million. I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight,” he said.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100million or more.”

Logan said: “People are asking me if I'm scared. No, no I’m not scared. The feelings I’m getting right now are just excitement.