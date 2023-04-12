All Sections
Five Scottish swimmers including three debutants named in British squad for World Championships in Japan

A trio of Scottish swimmers will make their World Championships debuts this summer after receiving a call-up to the 29-strong British team for the event in Fukuoka, Japan.

By Jo Atkinson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
 Comment

Katie Shanahan, Keanna MacInnes and Kara Hanlon will be hoping to make their mark on the biggest stage after impressive performances in the British Championships held in Sheffield last week.

They will joined in the squad by fellow Scots Duncan Scott and Lucy Hope who will be hoping to cement their place in the Team GB squad one year out from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

They will be joined by Scottish coach Steven Tigg, who coaches four of the five swimmers at the University of Stirling, alongside Jack McMillan, who currently trains in Stirling but is Northern Irish.

Katie Shanahan poses with her gold medal after finishing first in the Women 200m IM - Final at the 2023 British Swimming Championships. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Katie Shanahan poses with her gold medal after finishing first in the Women 200m IM - Final at the 2023 British Swimming Championships. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Speaking of her inclusion on her first long-course World Championships team, Shanahan said: “I’m so excited about the summer now, especially after those races last week. I’m excited to get to go to Japan again – I’ve been before with British Swimming – it will be so good, especially racing against other girls in the world and seeing how I measure up.”

British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice added: “We were really pleased with the standard of our athletes’ performances at the British Championships, with established names and new faces delivering big swims and helping play their part in some outstanding races.

“As with every year, our swimmers and coaches will now put those performances behind them and focus on what they can do between now and the summer to ensure they can deliver a season’s best when it matters most."

The World Championships run from July 23-30.

