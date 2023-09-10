All Sections
Fifth Avenue Mile: Josh Kerr and Jemma Reekie secure Scottish clean sweep for third consecutive year

Josh Kerr and Jemma Reekie made it a third consecutive Scottish sweep of the Fifth Avenue Mile in New York on Sunday
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 10th Sep 2023, 20:20 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 20:20 BST
Jemma Reekie and Josh Kerr made it a Scottish double in New York. Pic: Da Ping Luo for NYRR.Jemma Reekie and Josh Kerr made it a Scottish double in New York. Pic: Da Ping Luo for NYRR.
Jemma Reekie and Josh Kerr made it a Scottish double in New York. Pic: Da Ping Luo for NYRR.

Kerr, fresh off winning a world title in the 1,500 meters last month, won in 3:47.9, the third fastest time in event history and fastest since 1995. Great Britain’s George Mills was second in 3:49.9, followed by New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish in third in 3:50.0. Vincent Ciattei was the top American, finishing fourth overall in 3:50.3.

“It's a very different effort to run a mile down the street in flats versus running around the oval with spikes,” Kerr said after winning the event for the first time. “I didn't have the performance I wanted to have last year, so I wanted to make that right. It's nice to end the season on a high, and it's difficult to do at any point in anyone's career at the end of the year. I've been training and racing for a long time this year and I was glad to put on a performance like that today.”

Landing the title for the second time, Reekie took the tape in 4:19.4, more than two seconds faster than her winning time in 2021, and was followed by Ireland’s Sarah Healy in 4:20.0 and Great Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant in 4:20.6. Nikki Hiltz was the top American, finishing fourth in 4:20.7.

“Running this mile is always so special to me,” Reekie said. “I won it back in 2021. Last year, I placed well again, and then this year I'm happy to be back winning. It's such a great event and it's always a fun event to come to.”

