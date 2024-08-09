Experienced Scot takes her place among talented field in Stade de France denouement

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The word that’s often used to describe Laura Muir is “gutsy” and she’ll need to draw on all her reserves of courage in Saturday’s Olympic 1500 metres final at the Stade de France where she will be up against a super-fast field littered with talent.

Faith Kipyegon leads the way as the Kenyan looks to make history. After golds at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 the world record holder is bidding to become the first woman to win three Olympic titles in the same track event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kipyegon, who won silver in the 5000m on Monday after being disqualified for jostling then reinstated, has not lost a 1500m for three years and broke her own 1500m world record by seven hundredths of a second in the Diamond League meeting in Paris last month at the nearby Stade Sébastien Charléty.

She’s not the only one blocking Muir’s path to a second Olympic podium finish. Australia’s Jessica Hull and Ethiopian pair Gudaf Tsegay and Diribe Welteji have all run faster than the Scot this season.

But at 31 Muir is one of the most experienced runners in the field. This is her third consecutive Olympic final and her eighth successive global 1500m final. It’s a remarkable level of consistency and she is desperate to add to the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Games.

Laura Muir runs in the 1500m final on Saturday night. | Getty Images

Lee McConnell, herself a three-time Olympian, trained alongside Muir and saw close up just how dedicated the Perthshire runner was. But she also recognises the calibre of her rivals and likens Muir's career to that of Andy Murray in terms of how they both reached the top amid an almost unprecedented glut of talent in their respective sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Laura is an incredible athlete, she’s one of my favourite athletes to watch,” said McConnell who won 12 major championships medals before retiring in 2014. “She’s just so gutsy, she works hard. I remember Laura from when I was training and, my God, the work that she puts in was phenomenal. She often trained at the Kelvin Hall and I’d watch her and was inspired by how much effort she put in.

“She split from her coach last year and that can be a really hard time because when you have success, changing coaches is a really difficult thing to do because it puts doubts in your mind. You wonder if this coach will be able to do what you want to do.

“But at the Diamond League in London she ran the fastest time she’s ever run so there’s no question she’s in good shape and it’ll be great to see what she can do at these Olympics. That silver medal last time round was amazing and she’s got lots of medals to her name but she’s still hungry for more.