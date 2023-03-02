The globe-trotting series of races will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5 – with Max Verstappen hoping to make it three World Drivers' Championships in a row for Red Bull.
The teams have put the finishing touches to the cars that will be competing in the ultimate motoring challenge and are now putting them through their paces on the track – hoping all the hard work over winter has paid dividends.
A total of 20 drivers from 10 teams will be taking on a record 23 races in the coming months to decide who will lift the drivers and constructors titles.
Here’s everything you need to know about the drivers and the races they’ll be competing in.
Who are the drivers in the 2023 F1 Championship and what are their records?
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (Hol)
Car: 33
Age: 25
Starts: 163
Wins: 35
Championships: 2 (2021, 2022)
Sergio Perez (Mex)
Car: 11
Age: 33
Starts: 235
Wins: 4
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (Mon)
Car: 16
Age: 25
Starts: 102
Wins: 5
Carlos Sainz (Spa)
Car: 55
Age: 28
Starts: 162
Wins: 1
Mercedes
Sir Lewis Hamilton (Gbr)
Car number: 44
Age: 38
Starts: 310
Wins: 103
Championships: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
George Russell (Gbr)
Car: 63
Age: 25
Starts: 82
Wins: 1
Alpine
Esteban Ocon (Fra)
Car: 31
Age: 26
Starts: 111
Wins: 1
Pierre Gasly (Fra)
Car: 10
Age: 27
Starts: 108
Wins: 1
McLaren
Lando Norris (Gbr)
Car: 4
Age: 23
Starts: 82
Wins: 0
Oscar Piastri (Aus)
Car: 81
Age: 21
Starts: 0
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas (Fin)
Car: 77
Age: 33
Starts: 200
Wins: 10
Guanyu Zhou (Chi)
Car: 24
Age: 23
Starts: 22
Wins: 0
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso (Spa)
Car: 14
Age: 41
Starts: 355
Wins: 32
Championships: 2 (2005, 2006)
Lance Stroll (Can)
Car: 18
Age: 24
Starts: 122
Wins: 0
Haas
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger)
Car: 27
Age: 35
Starts: 181
Wins: 0
Kevin Magnussen (Den)
Car: 20
Age: 30
Starts: 141
Wins: 0
AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda (Jap)
Car: 22
Age: 22
Starts: 42
Wins: 0
Nyck De Vries (Hol)
Car: 21
Age: 28
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Williams
Alex Albon (Thai)
Car: 23
Age: 26
Starts: 59
Wins: 0
Logan Sargeant (USA)
Car: 2
Age: 22
Starts: 0
What races are in the 2023 F1 World Championship and who are the reigning champions?
Here are the details of all 23 races in this year's F1 season.
Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)
Date: March 5
Time: 15:00
Number of laps: 57
2022 winner: Charles Leclerc
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)
Date: March 19
Time: 17:00
Number of laps: 50
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)
Date: April 2
Time: 06:00
Number of laps: 58
2022 winner: Charles Leclerc
Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)
Date: April 30
Time: 12:00
Number of laps: 51
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Miami Grand Prix (Miami)
Date: May 8
Time: 20:30
Number of laps: 57
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)
Date: May 21
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 63
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)
Date: May 28
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 78
2022 winner: Sergio Perez
Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)
Date: June 4
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 66
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)
Date: June 18
Time: 19:00
Number of laps: 70
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)
Date: July 2
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 71
2022 winner: Charles Leclerc
British Grand Prix (Silverstone)
Date: July 9
Time: 15:00
Number of laps: 52
2022 winner: Carlos Sainz
Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)
Date: July 23
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 70
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)
Date: July 30
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 44
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)
Date: August 27
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 72
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Italian Grand Prix (Monza)
Date: September 3
Time: 14:00
Number of laps: 53
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)
Date: September 17
Time: 13:00
Number of laps: 61
2022 winner: Sergio Perez
Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)
Date: September 24
Time: 06:00
Number of laps: 53
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)
Date: October 8
Time: 15:00
Number of laps: 57
2022 winner: Race not held
United States Grand Prix (Austin)
Date: October 22
Time: 20:00
Number of laps: 56
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Mexican Grand Prix (Mexico City)
Date: October 29
Time: 20:00
Number of laps: 71
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos)
Date: November 5
Time: 18:00
Number of laps: 71
2022 winner: George Russell
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Date: November 18
Time: 06:00 (November 19)
Number of laps: 50
2022 winner: Race not held
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)
Date: November 26
Time: 13:00
Number of laps: 58
2022 winner: Max Verstappen