This weekend sees the F1 circus getting back on the road for another season of thrills and spills on the track.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023.

The globe-trotting series of races will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5 – with Max Verstappen hoping to make it three World Drivers' Championships in a row for Red Bull.

The teams have put the finishing touches to the cars that will be competing in the ultimate motoring challenge and are now putting them through their paces on the track – hoping all the hard work over winter has paid dividends.

A total of 20 drivers from 10 teams will be taking on a record 23 races in the coming months to decide who will lift the drivers and constructors titles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the drivers and the races they’ll be competing in.

Who are the drivers in the 2023 F1 Championship and what are their records?

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Hol)

Car: 33

Age: 25

Starts: 163

Wins: 35

Championships: 2 (2021, 2022)

Sergio Perez (Mex)

Car: 11

Age: 33

Starts: 235

Wins: 4

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Mon)

Car: 16

Age: 25

Starts: 102

Wins: 5

Carlos Sainz (Spa)

Car: 55

Age: 28

Starts: 162

Wins: 1

Mercedes

Sir Lewis Hamilton (Gbr)

Car number: 44

Age: 38

Starts: 310

Wins: 103

Championships: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

George Russell (Gbr)

Car: 63

Age: 25

Starts: 82

Wins: 1

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (Fra)

Car: 31

Age: 26

Starts: 111

Wins: 1

Pierre Gasly (Fra)

Car: 10

Age: 27

Starts: 108

Wins: 1

McLaren

Lando Norris (Gbr)

Car: 4

Age: 23

Starts: 82

Wins: 0

Oscar Piastri (Aus)

Car: 81

Age: 21

Starts: 0

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (Fin)

Car: 77

Age: 33

Starts: 200

Wins: 10

Guanyu Zhou (Chi)

Car: 24

Age: 23

Starts: 22

Wins: 0

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (Spa)

Car: 14

Age: 41

Starts: 355

Wins: 32

Championships: 2 (2005, 2006)

Lance Stroll (Can)

Car: 18

Age: 24

Starts: 122

Wins: 0

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg (Ger)

Car: 27

Age: 35

Starts: 181

Wins: 0

Kevin Magnussen (Den)

Car: 20

Age: 30

Starts: 141

Wins: 0

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda (Jap)

Car: 22

Age: 22

Starts: 42

Wins: 0

Nyck De Vries (Hol)

Car: 21

Age: 28

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Williams

Alex Albon (Thai)

Car: 23

Age: 26

Starts: 59

Wins: 0

Logan Sargeant (USA)

Car: 2

Age: 22

Starts: 0

What races are in the 2023 F1 World Championship and who are the reigning champions?

Here are the details of all 23 races in this year's F1 season.

Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

Date: March 5

Time: 15:00

Number of laps: 57

2022 winner: Charles Leclerc

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

Date: March 19

Time: 17:00

Number of laps: 50

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)

Date: April 2

Time: 06:00

Number of laps: 58

2022 winner: Charles Leclerc

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

Date: April 30

Time: 12:00

Number of laps: 51

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Miami Grand Prix (Miami)

Date: May 8

Time: 20:30

Number of laps: 57

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

Date: May 21

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 63

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)

Date: May 28

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 78

2022 winner: Sergio Perez

Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)

Date: June 4

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 66

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

Date: June 18

Time: 19:00

Number of laps: 70

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

Date: July 2

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 71

2022 winner: Charles Leclerc

British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

Date: July 9

Time: 15:00

Number of laps: 52

2022 winner: Carlos Sainz

Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)

Date: July 23

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 70

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

Date: July 30

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 44

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)

Date: August 27

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 72

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

Date: September 3

Time: 14:00

Number of laps: 53

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)

Date: September 17

Time: 13:00

Number of laps: 61

2022 winner: Sergio Perez

Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

Date: September 24

Time: 06:00

Number of laps: 53

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)

Date: October 8

Time: 15:00

Number of laps: 57

2022 winner: Race not held

United States Grand Prix (Austin)

Date: October 22

Time: 20:00

Number of laps: 56

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Mexican Grand Prix (Mexico City)

Date: October 29

Time: 20:00

Number of laps: 71

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos)

Date: November 5

Time: 18:00

Number of laps: 71

2022 winner: George Russell

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Date: November 18

Time: 06:00 (November 19)

Number of laps: 50

2022 winner: Race not held

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

Date: November 26

Time: 13:00

Number of laps: 58