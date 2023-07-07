All roads lead to Silverstone this Sunday as the famous UK circuit hosts the 74th running of the British Grand Prix.

Around 140,000 spectators are expected to line the 3.6 mile track for the 11th round of the 2023 Formula One Championships, which will take place over 52 laps of the Northampton venue.

Max Verstappen arrives as the current championship leader as he marches towards a third successive drivers’ title – holding an 81-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez heading into the weekend, with Fernando Alonso third, a further 17 points behind.

British hopes rest on the shoulders of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as well as Llando Norris of McLaren, as the English trio look to break the dominance of Verstappen and Red Bull at their home track.

Max Verstappen takes his Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, has yet to win a race this year and has collected just three podium finishes from the opening nine rounds, two more than his Mercedes teammate Russell.

Norris, meanwhile, has endured a largely frustrating campaign in his under-performing McLaren, his recent fourth-placed finish in Austria marking the first time he has finished in the top five in 2023.

Last year's race was won by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr with home favourite Hamilton claiming first place in seven of the previous eight meetings.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 race...

When is the British Grand Prix? What time does it start?

Qualifying will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 3pm. The race will then take place on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 3pm.

Is the British Grand Prix on TV? How to watch for free

Sky Sports will be showing the race live on the Sky Sports F1 channel with coverage starting at 1.30pm on Sunday. In a boost for non-subscribers, the race is also being broadcast free-to-air on Channel 4. The programme also begins at 1.30pm.

Can I live stream the British Grand Prix?

Those wishing to watch the race on smartphone, laptop or tablet can do so for free via the Channel 4 website and app. Alternatively, Sky Sports subscribers can tune into live coverage via the Sky Go app.

Current F1 drivers’ standings

1 M. Verstappen (Red Bull) 229pts

2 S. Pérez (Red Bull) 148pts

3 F. Alonso (Aston Martin) 131pts

4 L. Hamilton (Mercedes) 106pts

5 C. Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 82pts

6 C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 72pts

7 G. Russell (Mercedes) 72pts

8 L. Stroll (Aston Martin) 44pts

9 E. Ocon (Alpine) 31pts

10 L. Norris (McLaren) 24pts.

Current F1 constructors’ standings

1 Red Bull Racing 759pts

2 Ferrari 554pts

3 Mercedes 515pts

4 Alpine Renault 173pts

5 McLaren Mercedes 159pts

6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 55pts

7 Aston Martin Aramco 55pts

8 Haas Ferrari 37pts

9 Alpha Tauri RBPT 35pts