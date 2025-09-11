Eyes on the ice: Specsavers announced as headline sponsor of UK’s oldest ice hockey team, Fife Flyers
Specsavers stores across Fife have sponsored the team for ten years, however this is the first time the high street retailer will be headline sponsor, marking a significant milestone for the stores and the club.
This sponsorship will see players take to the ice in kits proudly displaying the Specsavers logo, and information on the participating stores will be found rink-side.
The Fife Flyers, a professional ice hockey team based in Kirkcaldy, were established in 1938, making them the oldest professional ice hockey team in the United Kingdom. The team has a history of success through the ages, with over 60 Scottish and British cups and titles to their name.
Gary Wood, dispensing director at Specsavers Glenrothes, says: ‘Just like on the ice, clear vision and sound are essential to everyday life, so we are delighted to support the Fife Flyers as headline sponsor for this season.
‘We’re proud to be coming together with other local Specsavers stores to support this growing partnership and continue to cheer on the team after ten years of support’.
Gareth Chalmers, Chief Operating Officer at the Fife Flyers added ‘We’re thrilled to welcome these five Specsavers stores as our headline sponsor for this season.
‘The support for the communities that surround the team makes for the perfect partnership, and we’re ready for a season full of energy and unforgettable moments for our fans.’
As the season commences, keep your eyes peeled for competitions and rewards on social media and in the participating sponsorship stores.
With puck drop just around the corner, Specsavers stores in Glenrothes, Dunfermline, Leven, Dalgety Bay, and Cupar are focused and ready to cheer on the Flyers.