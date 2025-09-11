Eyes on the ice: Specsavers announced as headline sponsor of UK’s oldest ice hockey team, Fife Flyers

Several Specsavers stores across the East, including Glenrothes, Dunfermline, Leven, Dalgety Bay, and Cupar have been announced as the headline sponsors of the Fife Flyers ice hockey team for the upcoming season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers stores across Fife have sponsored the team for ten years, however this is the first time the high street retailer will be headline sponsor, marking a significant milestone for the stores and the club.

This sponsorship will see players take to the ice in kits proudly displaying the Specsavers logo, and information on the participating stores will be found rink-side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fife Flyers, a professional ice hockey team based in Kirkcaldy, were established in 1938, making them the oldest professional ice hockey team in the United Kingdom. The team has a history of success through the ages, with over 60 Scottish and British cups and titles to their name.

Max Birbraer, GM of the Fife Flyers, Stephanie Stroud, Commercial Coordinator of the Fife Flyers and Gary Wood, dispensing director at Specsavers Glenrothes

Gary Wood, dispensing director at Specsavers Glenrothes, says: ‘Just like on the ice, clear vision and sound are essential to everyday life, so we are delighted to support the Fife Flyers as headline sponsor for this season.

‘We’re proud to be coming together with other local Specsavers stores to support this growing partnership and continue to cheer on the team after ten years of support’.

Gareth Chalmers, Chief Operating Officer at the Fife Flyers added ‘We’re thrilled to welcome these five Specsavers stores as our headline sponsor for this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The support for the communities that surround the team makes for the perfect partnership, and we’re ready for a season full of energy and unforgettable moments for our fans.’

As the season commences, keep your eyes peeled for competitions and rewards on social media and in the participating sponsorship stores.