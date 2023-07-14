Emotional Sammi Kinghorn left stunned as she wins gold at World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

The Borderer, 27, took back her T53 100 metres title in Paris in a championship record of 15.93 seconds, edging out Switzerland 's Catherine Debrunner. And the third world title of the wheelchair racer’s career, to go with her 800m silver, tees her up for a hat-trick in Saturday’s 400m final.

Kinghorn said: "I wanted to become world champion, and to do it today is an incredible feeling. I was really chilled going into it but I honestly didn’t think I had it in me but I knew I had to focus on my own race. All I could control was myself, so my coach left me with the simple words of ‘fast, fast, fast!’ Even when I crossed the line I didn’t know if I had won it, so I was just waiting for my name to come up. When it did, it was such an incredible feeling.