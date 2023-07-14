All Sections
Emotional Sammi Kinghorn left stunned as she wins gold at World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

An emotional Sammi Kinghorn claimed she had stunned herself by landing gold at the World Para Athletics Championships on Friday night.
By Mark Woods
Published 14th Jul 2023, 20:59 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 21:09 BST
Sammi Kinghorn of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Women's 100m T53 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety.Sammi Kinghorn of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Women's 100m T53 Final at the Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023 at Stade Charlety.
The Borderer, 27, took back her T53 100 metres title in Paris in a championship record of 15.93 seconds, edging out Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner. And the third world title of the wheelchair racer’s career, to go with her 800m silver, tees her up for a hat-trick in Saturday’s 400m final.

Kinghorn said: "I wanted to become world champion, and to do it today is an incredible feeling. I was really chilled going into it but I honestly didn’t think I had it in me but I knew I had to focus on my own race. All I could control was myself, so my coach left me with the simple words of ‘fast, fast, fast!’ Even when I crossed the line I didn’t know if I had won it, so I was just waiting for my name to come up. When it did, it was such an incredible feeling.

"I just burst into tears. I could see my mum in the crowd, she was already on the phone, probably talking to all my family already. My dad and boyfriend are here too, so it is lovely to share this moment with them all."

