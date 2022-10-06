Emma Raducanu now a doubt for Glasgow appearance as wrist injury threatens to end season

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week's Transylvania Open in Romania with a wrist injury that could spell the end of her season.

The British number one, whose father is Romanian, won her first WTA Tour matches in Cluj-Napoca last year, reaching the quarter-finals.

A message on the tournament's Twitter feed read: "Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon."

The Scotsman has learned that the injury is also very likely to keep the 19-year-old out of what was scheduled to be her last WTA Tour event of the season in Guadalajara later this month.

This is the latest injury problem for Raducanu since she won the US Open to add to blisters, back and various muscle issues, as well as a bout of Covid-19 that disrupted her pre-season training.

Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong, meanwhile, will be keeping her fingers crossed that Raducanu will be available for the Finals week at the Emirates Arena early next month.