Eisenhower Trophy: Meet the three Scots hoping to do 'something special' in Singapore

Tartan trio have prepared well under Spencer Henderson for bid to be crowned world champions again

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Shiels Donegan is hoping a strong-looking Scotland side can do “something special” in this week’s Eisenhower Trophy battle in the 34th World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore.

It was 17 years ago that Wallace Booth, Gavin Dear and Callum Macaulay joined forces to pull off a sensational triumph in the event in Australia, where they won by nine shots from a United States side that featured Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could well prove to be a one-off feat as some decent-looking Scottish teams haven’t managed to get in the medal mix in the seven stagings since then, with the scheduled 2020 edition in Hong Kong having been postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

Scottish trio Niall Shiels Donegan, Cameron Adam and Connor Graham flanked by team captain Clare Queen and national coach Spencer Henderson | Conributed

However, hopes of a strong showing on this occasion are understandably high as Shiels Donegan joins forces with Connor Graham and Cameron Adam, the trio having all been members of the Great Britain & Ireland team in last month’s Walker Cup at Cypress Point in California.

Adam, the Royal Burgess left-hander who won the St Andrews Links Trophy earlier in the year, sits 18th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) while Blairgowrie teenager Graham and California-based Shiels Donegan are currently 37th and 59th.

That, of course, doesn’t make them favourites in the 72-hole stroke-play title battle on the Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club, but, if all three can produce their best stuff, then there’s certainly a chance they can emulate the ‘Class of 2008’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You just want to play the best for your nation’

“It means the world to represent your country on a stage like this,” admitted Shiels Donegan, who reached the semi-finals in this year’s US Amateur Championship in San Francisco and won two of his three matches in the Walker Cup.

“I was lucky enough to do it with these boys at the Walker Cup a few weeks ago for Great Britain & Ireland and there is a lot of pride when you are playing for the flag. You just want to play your best for the nation.

“We know each other’s games very well and we have good banter on the course. That kind of chemistry is one of those one per cent things that will definitely help.

“Connor and I played a college event before we left for Singapore, and we both played pretty solid. Cameron has played very well this entire summer and had a strong showing at the Walker Cup. So we’re all feeling very confident we can do something special this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace Booth, Gavin Dear and Callum Macaulay celebrate Scotland’s sensational Eisenhower Trophy triumph in Adelaide in 2008 | James Knowler/Getty Images

The tartan trio have been working closely in the practice rounds for this week’s assignment with Spencer Henderson, who is hoping to bow out on a high as national coach after his contract wasn’t renewed by Scottish Golf.

“Spencer has prepared them really well in terms of the golf course,” reported Clare Queen, Scottish Golf’s head of performance and filling the role as captain this week, as she did in last week’s Espirito Santo Trophy at the same venue, where an inexperienced Scottish side finished 31st out of 36 teams.

“They've spent a lot of time around the greens, putting, chipping from various places, and that's kind of where I think the shots will be made up and saved as well because there's some pretty tricky greens out there.”

Scots can ‘deal with it pretty well’ in Singapore

The US, represented by Amateur champion Ethan Fang, US Amateur champion Mason Howell and world No 4 Preston Stout, are the defending champions while Eliot Baker, winner of this year’s Scottish Men’s Open at North Berwick, teams up with Charlie Forster and Tyler Weaver for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've adapted really well,” added Queen of the humid conditions facing the Scots. “I think there's almost a bit of a mindset when you know that the weather's like this. It's kind of the same for everyone, though.