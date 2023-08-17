All Sections
Eilish McColgan withdraws from World Athletics Championships due to injury

Eilish McColgan has pulled out of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest after failing to recover from a knee injury.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST
Eilish McColgan has withdrawn from the World Championships. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)Eilish McColgan has withdrawn from the World Championships. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
The 32-year-old Scot, whose mother Liz won 10,000 metres gold in Tokyo in 1991, broke Paula Radcliffe’s British record over the distance in March but missed the London Marathon in April.

In May, the Commonwealth champion told the PA news agency that her chances of winning World Championship gold were a “pipe dream” due to her injury setbacks.

“To be in Budapest and be at the start and healthy would be a big achievement to be honest,” she said.

Announcing her withdrawal on social media on Thursday, McColgan wrote: “Sadly, I’ve made the hard decision to miss this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

“We always knew it was going to be tight to make it to the start line, having carried a knee injury since April.

“We tried everything we could to be ready for this weekend, but ran out of time to get back into spikes. Hopeful I’ll be able to showcase my fitness on the roads this autumn.”

