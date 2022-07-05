Eilish McColgan to follow in mum Liz's footsteps and run London Marathon

The Dundonian, gearing up for a 5000-10000 metres double at this month’s world championships in Oregon, follows in the footsteps of her mother Liz, who won the race in 1996.She will take on a world-class field that includes world record holder Brigid Kosgei and her fellow Kenyan and 2021 winner Joyciline Jepkosgei, as well as Scottish record holder Steph Twell.But after setting British road bests at 5km, 10km, 10 miles and half-marathon, McColgan has her eyes set on a fresh chapter of her running career, headed towards the Paris 2024 Olympics.“I just feel that's a natural progression for me,” McColgan said, who has previously been a pacesetter in London. “In Paris, I think I would feel more comfortable having that as my main goal, my main target. This year is a bit of a transition year for me. Of course, we do have three championships in the summer on track. I want to run well, especially for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games. But it is a bit of a transition now.“This one is about getting that experience and going through the whole process. And I suppose knowing myself that I can do the 26 miles and I can be competitive as I can. And just come out the other side of that, knowing that it's probably now the start of my road career. But I'd still like to obviously be competitive over 10,000 metres on the track.”