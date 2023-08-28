Eilish McColgan reveals she spent five days in hospital due to spine issue

The 32-year-old described her experience as a “week I’d rather forget” after her fortunes dipped further in the aftermath of being forced to concede defeat in her bid to overcome a knee injury and run in Budapest.

Scotland’s Commonwealth Games 10,000-metre champion wrote on Instagram: “I thought the silver lining of missing the World Championships was that I could spend the weekend with friends back in the UK, watching my old running pal Matthew marry his beautiful wife. Luckily, I managed to see them say ‘I do’… but that’s literally all I saw as my next 5 days were spent in hospital! I don’t know how nurses/doctors do their jobs. They are living saints as the hospitals are in utter chaos.. But to cut a long and pretty distressing story short, I’m finally OK. Ended up having a small procedure to seal a fluid leak in my spine and have been gradually feeling better every day since. I just have to be very patient.”