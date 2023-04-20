All Sections
Eilish McColgan emerges as late injury doubt for London Marathon due to knee injury

Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan is a doubt for this weekend’s London Marathon after it was revealed that she is battling a knee injury ahead of the race.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 20:56 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 20:57 BST
Eilish McColgan has revealed that she is battling a knee injury ahead of the London Marathon.

The 32-year-old was due to speak at a media conference in London on Friday morning but the event’s organisers posted an update on Thursday evening saying that she would not be present. “Frustratingly, over the past few days, I've picked up a niggle in my knee,” said McColgan. “I am waiting to see how it responds to treatment and want to give that as long as possible before I make a final decision on whether to race in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon.”

McColgan is expected to make a decision by 2pm on Friday as to whether she will take part in the race, which would be her debut. The Dundonian and daughter of Liz McColgan, who won the London Marathon in 1996, has been in good form recently, landing the Berlin half-marathon last month and taking gold in the 10,000m at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She also broke Paula Radcliffe’s 21-year British 10,000m record in March in California and not being able to take part in an event she has built up to for years would be a massive blow for her.

