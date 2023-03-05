Eilish McColgan beats 21-year-old Paula Radcliffe British 10,000 metres record in California

Eilish McColgan broke Paula Radcliffe’s 21-year-old British women’s 10,000 metres record at the Sound Running Ten in California.

McColgan clocked 30:00.86 to win the event, shattering Radcliffe’s mark of 30:01.09 that she set when winning the European title in Munich in 2002.

Like Radcliffe, McColgan is set to shift her focus to the marathon distance and is planning to compete in London next month. McColgan, who won the 10,000 metres title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, now holds British records from 5,000m up to half-marathon distance.

