Edinburgh Monarchs: Historic club launches Save Our Speedway campaign as Armadale Stadium home is sold

The West Lothian venue, which has hosted the most successful era in the history of the Monarchs, will close later this year with formal notice having been served on the 74-year-old Club to vacate the stadium as the current owners end their tenure as landlords with the intent to sell the site.

Monarchs Co-Promoter John Campbell said, “For many years there has been a threat to the existence of Armadale Stadium. Throughout that time we have been developing plans and casting a wide search over the local area for a new stadium.“This will be a significant challenge but as a Club, with our wonderful supporters, we are known to rise to challenges again, and again, and succeed. That is what we will do here. We are working hard at it and will continue to work even harder still.

“The two critical ingredients for our new stadium are finding the right site and securing the necessary finance. We are putting out a call to anyone who can assist us in these areas to please come forward and contact the Club.”

Edinburgh Monarchs v Redcar Bears at Armadale Stadium Photo by Jack Cupido

Looking to the future, many fans will hope the latest developments might provide an opportunity for the Club to bring the Monarchs home to Edinburgh and this morning’s statement reveals, ‘Officials at the Club have spent much of the Armadale era attempting to bring the Monarchs closer to Edinburgh, with numerous avenues having been explored. However, with a definitive end date to the Armadale era now set, the Club are working hard to secure the future of the Monarchs in a new venue.’

West Lothian Council has also expressed their support for retaining the Monarchs, who currently compete in the British Speedway Championship (formerly Premier League) most Fridays, in the area.

Chairman Alex Harkess added: “Armadale Stadium has been a happy place for the Club over what has been very many years. We are thankful to have had it as our home and will be sad to see it go, but we must now look to the future and that is exciting. There is life beyond Armadale Stadium for the Monarchs.

Edinburgh Monarchs' John Campbell and Alex Harkess Pic Ron MacNeil

“For the remainder of this season, the team has a job to do. It is still early days and a place in the Play Offs is very achievable. With the continued excellent support of our fans, we can get there.”

Anyone in a position to assist the Club in its bid to move to a new stadium, or who can support the move financially, should email [email protected] with details of how they can help. Fundraising groups The Monarchs Fans Trust and Monarchs Grand Draw will also continue to play a vital role in ensuring the continuation of the Monarchs.

While Armadale Stadium may not have been the plushest of homes for the Monarchs it has been where the Club has enjoyed much success and many terrific times both on and off track at the stadium - Monarchs were crowned speedway's Premier League Champions there in 2003, 2008, 2010, 2014 and again in 2015.