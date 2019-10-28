Dundee skater smashes British record in Croatia

Dundee-based figure skater Natasha McKay has smashed two British records and scooped a bronze medal at a competition in Croatia.

Three times British champion McKay, who won her second international medal of the season when she ranked third at the Golden Bear of Zagreb on Sunday, scored 114 points in Sunday's free programme, smashing her personal best, and making it the highest Free Program score ever recorded by a British female skater. This gave her a total competition score of 170 points - another new personal best and a new British record.

McKay, who is due to take part in the British national championships next month, ranked 20th in the European Figure Skating Championships and 21st in the World Figure Skating Championships last year.

Delighted

Coach Simon Briggs said: “This event has really been a great outing for Natasha. She put down the performance of her life in the free programme here, and this is down to the hard work,

dedication, and great attitude that she has. She has proven time and time again that she has what it takes to continue to build each season, and after three events this year, she has stepped up big time.

"We are delighted with the result here with personal bests, a British Record, and another international medal for Great Britain.”

McKay's performance rounded of a successful weekend for Scotland's figure skaters, with ice dancer Lewis Gibson and his partner Lilah Fear winning a bronze medal in their first Grand Prix competition in Canada.

Competing alongside McKay in Croatia was fellow team Danielle Harrison. Following a disappointing short programme on Saturday, Harrison pulled up two places in the free skate to finish the event in 17th place.

British male skater PJ Hallam ranked sixth in the Golden Bear competition, climbing three places from his short programme standing.