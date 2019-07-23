Duncan Scott snubs Sun Yang after Chinese swimmer who served doping ban wins men's 200m freestyle in Gwangju

Duncan Scott refused to acknowledge gold medallist Sun Yang after claiming a share of bronze in the men's 200m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju.

The Chinese swimmer - who has previously served a doping ban - claimed the title only after his rival Danas Rapsys - who touched home first in one minute 45.78 seconds - was belatedly disqualified for a false start.

Scott, who dead-heated with Russia's Martin Malyutin behind silver medallist Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan - observed the national anthem but then stepped off the podium and refused to engage with Sun.

Adam Peaty built on his impressive 100m breaststroke World Championship title as he reached the 50m semi-finals with the fastest time.

The Briton broke the 100m record by dipping below 57 seconds in his first semi-final in Gwangju, before beating compatriot James Wilby by over a second and a half in the final.

But there was no rest for the 24-year-old Olympic gold medallist as he was back in the pool in South Korea on Tuesday.

His time of 26.28 seconds for the 50m was enough to top the timesheets ahead of Brazilian duo Joao Gomes Junior and Felipe Lima to make the semi-finals once more.