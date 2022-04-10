Duncan Scott lands 200m freestyle for hat-trick of British Championship titles

Duncan Scott of Team University of Sterling celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final.

With a little splash of revenge on top, with Tom Dean trailing the Scot by 0.19 seconds in a reversal of their historic 1-2 finish in this event at last summer’s Tokyo OIympics.

Theirs is a friendly but ferocious rivalry and it will be continued at June’s world championships in Budapest and at Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Scott’s time of 1:45.54, added to his victories in both individual medley races, capped a gruelling week of tests.

He said: “200 free on the last day of a trials is always such a battle. Day six in Ponds Forge is quite a difficult one. That makes it that bit better as well because it’s such a battle.

“But I’m really delighted with my week’s racing. It’s been pretty challenging. First time I’ve had the 400IM in the schedule as well. It adds that intense fatigue but I’m happy with that.”

Kara Hanlon all but sealed her ticket to Birmingham by claiming her first British title in the women’s 100m breaststroke in a Scottish record.

The Edinburgh University hopeful, 24, dipped under the consideration time by clocking 1:07.52 to pip Sarah Vasey and Imogen Clark with the top three separated by just 0.11 secs.

Hanlon said: “I'm so chuffed with that. I saw to my right how quick Imogen went out, but I always knew she was going to go out quick – it was just about bringing it home for me.

“I'm not sure what that time was for the back end, but trying to make that 36.0 coming back has been the goal this season. Hopefully this just builds into faster swimming in the summer.”

Scottish duo Keanna Macinnes and Tain Bruce were third and fourth in the 100m butterfly final, won by Laura Stephens with Aberdeen’s Yasmin Perry seventh.