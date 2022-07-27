Duncan Scott has Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth Games medallist in his sights at Birmingham 2022

The 25-year-old from Alloa admitted he's lying-in wait for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, ready to pounce when it matters most.

Scott won one gold and three silvers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, establishing himself at Team GB's most decorated athlete at a single Games and will be back in the pool for his third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

Known for his versatility, the nine-time Commonwealth medallist will be using 2022 as a backdrop to Paris as he continues his hunt for that individual Olympic gold.

He said: "I think for me it's quite exciting, I'll quite happily sit here and be patient over the next two years, I don't need to rush and prove anything straight away.

"I'll happily sit in the shadows and do what I need to do before Paris.

"I'm looking to better what I did in Tokyo, but I think there's definitely some skill elements I can improve on, these are the finer margins at international level that make such a big difference.

"Whether that's my underwater work, I think I've just started utilising that and on top of that the fly leg as well, getting a bit quicker especially on that 200 IM. I've taken a lot of learnings from that year."

Duncan Scott in training at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

This summer, Team Scotland, supported by funding raised by National Lottery players, will compromise of over 250 athletes, and having secured his place on the squad, Scott is looking for medal success.

Scott seems to make history every time he steps onto the block, and Birmingham will be his chance to overtake shooter Alister Allan as the most decorated Team Scotland athlete of all time.

Entered for nine events in total, the swimmer is doubtful he will compete in them all and is eager to make his mark for Team Scotland.

He said: "It's about making sure that I'm still putting together good races at international level so I can learn, it's all focused on how well I perform in Paris, so what can I learn from the events I'm doing in Birmingham."

Duncan Scott can overtake shooter Alister Allan (pictured) as Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete of all time at Birmingham 2022. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)