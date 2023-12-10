Duncan Scott disappointed only to take silver in Bucharest as he reflects on 2023 performance
Duncan Scott claimed he fell short despite rounding out the European short course championships in Bucharest on Sunday night with silver in the men’s 400m individual medley.
Throw in two golds and it has been a useful week’s labours for Alloa’s aquatic ace. Learnings taken, points proved. Yet this is only a stop towards Destination Paris next summer, and the tilt at an elusive individual Olympic crown. In his final outing of the showpiece, Scott was well beaten despite sharing the lead at half-way, losing out by over three seconds to Italy’s Alberto Razzetti who set a championship record of 3:57.01.
“I’m a bit disappointed with that,” said Scott. “I didn’t quite put together the race plan I wanted to. I knew it would be a great battle and Alberto has produced a great time there. I kind of fell off there and my freestyle wasn’t great but then I think it is the fourth fastest I’ve ever done so it’s still pretty solid, but a bit disappointed”
It helped the British finish top of the medal table with 23 in total, good signs heading into the most important season of them all. “2023 has been an odd one for me, probably not ideal the year before the Olympics,” Scott added. “But I have definitely built through the year and I’m happy with how I’ve been able to compete here. Some great times but also leaving a bit disappointed knowing there’s more things to come, so looking forward to next year.”