Duncan Scott disappointed only to take silver in Bucharest as he reflects on 2023 performance

The Scottish swimmer says this year has been ‘an odd one for me’

Duncan Scott claimed he fell short despite rounding out the European short course championships in Bucharest on Sunday night with silver in the men’s 400m individual medley.

Throw in two golds and it has been a useful week’s labours for Alloa’s aquatic ace. Learnings taken, points proved. Yet this is only a stop towards Destination Paris next summer, and the tilt at an elusive individual Olympic crown. In his final outing of the showpiece, Scott was well beaten despite sharing the lead at half-way, losing out by over three seconds to Italy’s Alberto Razzetti who set a championship record of 3:57.01.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m a bit disappointed with that,” said Scott. “I didn’t quite put together the race plan I wanted to. I knew it would be a great battle and Alberto has produced a great time there. I kind of fell off there and my freestyle wasn’t great but then I think it is the fourth fastest I’ve ever done so it’s still pretty solid, but a bit disappointed”

Italy's Alberto Razzetti, centre, celebrates his gold medal in Men's 400m Individual Medley with second placed Britain's Duncan Scott, left, and third Greece's Apostolos Papastamos.