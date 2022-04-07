Duncan Scott claims British record in 400m individual medley in Sheffield

Duncan Scott was in good form in Sheffield.

It is a distance that the six-time Olympic medallist signalled that he was attempting merely as a personal benchmark this week as gears up for a treble tilt in the months ahead at world, European and Commonwealth honours.

However he clocked 4:09.18 to finish almost five seconds clear and top the all-time UK rankings over his third individual distance.

And Scott, who also grabbed the Commonwealth record in slashing his previous best by six seconds, said: “It’s the first one I’ve done, with some good preparation and it’s good to get an gauge of where I’m at. I knew I’d be around that but I’m happy with that.

“This is the year after the Olympics so I’m looking to try out different events for long course. I really enjoy testing myself in different events.”

The 24-year-old pulled out of the 100m freestyle – the distance where he will head to this summer’s Commonwealth Games as the defending champion.

In his absence, Lewis Burras was just one-hundredth of a second outside Scott’s British record with a time of 47.88 secs that saw off Olympic 200m champion Tom Dean.

But Scott said: “The 100 free is one that I’ve got to keep battling at. We’ve got so much depth in Britain. It’s exciting to be part of those relay teams. That’s not one that’s getting dropped.”

Teen prospect Evie Davis claimed her first senior medal in the women’s 50m freestyle, taking bronze as Anna Hopkin claimed victory. But the 17-year-old, who edged ahead of fellow Scots Emma Russell and Lucy Hope, was two-hundreds of a second outside Scotland’s qualifying mark for the Commonwealths.

“It’s a bit annoying to be honest,” she said. “It’s off my personal best but it was a decent enough swim, definitely the best I’ve swum so far this season. So I am happy with it.

“I’ve the 100m free tomorrow so I’m looking to keep building on my performances this week. I’m also doing the 400m freestyle. That was just for fun but I think I might regret that decision.”