'Devastated' Duncan Scott forced out World Championships and faces fitness fight for Commonwealth Games

The Olympic gold medallist had been set to chase his first individual global title at the showpiece which kicks off on Friday. But the Scottish star has failed to recover in time from the virus and now faces a race to be ready in time for next month’s Commonwealth Games."I'm gutted,” Scott said. “I've decided to pull out from the World Championships that start this week. Absolutely devastated."Since returning from Covid, I've been really struggling with high intensity. Now it's time to put my health first and focus on recovery."Scott’s absence means the British team will be without three of its biggest names with his Stirling University team-mate Kathleen Dawson and reigning champion Adam Peaty already missing Budapest due to injury.