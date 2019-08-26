Denbeath’s Cora Tervet is on top of the world

Have your say

Fife has a new world martial arts champion - and she’s only eight years old.

Tough Cora Tervet beat off all comers at last month’s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition in Birmingham.

The Denbeath Primary School pupil - who stands out on the mats in her pink fighting uniform - won all her matches by submission to take home the coveted title.

Cora began martial arts in April 2015 at Kuk Sool Won, in Dunfermline and is due to receive her black belt in November.

But her career took off in October 2017 when she started BJJ at Gracie Barra Fife, under black belt Darren Clark.

She has taken part in 13 competitions in the last year, bringing home gold medals nearly every time, including the UK nationals and European champs.

She often competes against girls and boys much older or heavier than her to find a suitable match and still comes out on top against them.

Amazingly the primary five pupil still has time for other hobbies which include cycling, snowboarding, gymnastics, music, arts and crafts and playing with friends.

Asked what she loves most about BJJ, Cora replied “Training with my teammates and learning new techniques every class.”

Professor Clark, Fife’s only resident BJJ black belt, said: “Cora is an outstanding talent who is certainly going to go places in the sport.

“She works really hard and is getting better every day.

“She has a tremendous attitude and is a real pleasure to coach.”