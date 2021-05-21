Curling: Jennifer Dodds plays the perfect game as Scotland top group at World Mixed Doubles

Dodds enjoyed a 100 per cent success rate and team-mate Bruce Mouat was close behind on 93, but Dorottya Palancsa and Zsolt Kiss fought them tooth and nail before eventually losing a high-quality encounter 7-4.
The Scots had earlier thrashed South Korea 9-1, and they now go directly through to Saturday’s semi-finals after winning eight of their nine group games.
“It’s just keeping the momentum going,” said Dodds.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in our play just now, so we wanted to come out and keep playing like we have over the last couple of games. We felt like we did that and it was good preparation for the play-offs, since Hungary are stiff opposition.
“You know they are never going to be far away with shots and they played really well, so we had to play some really clutch shots to get the win.”