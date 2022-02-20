Winter Olympics 2022 Team GB women's curlers: Royal family and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offer congratulations

The official Twitter account of the Royal family posted a video of the guard’s band playing Spandau Ballet's 80s hit Gold in the grounds of Buckingham Palace and wrote: “GOLD
Congratulations @Team_Muirhead on winning @TeamGB’s first #curling gold medal in 20 years! What a fantastic end to #Beijing2022”.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted: “Fantastic to see @Team_Muirhead win gold! Massive congratulations to the women’s curling team.”
Scotland’s First Minister also took to Twitter and wrote: “Such an amazing achievement @Team_Muirhead #TeamGB - congratulations on Olympic gold” using a medal emoji.
Nicola Sturgeon had previously congratulated Bruce Mouat as the men’s rink came runner-up in a narrow fnal loss to Sweden on Saturday morning, tweeting: “Massive congratulations on [second place] @TeamMouat #TeamGB - you’ve had us on the edge of our seats…and you’ve done yourselves and all of us proud. #WinterOlympics”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: “It’s Gold! Congratulations to @Team_Muirhead on a fantastic result in the #curling final. Great teamwork with an inspirational skip @EveMuirhead. #TeamGB”
BT Sports commentary duo Rory Hamilton and Emma Dodds each sent their celebratory messages as did sports host Dougie Vipond who wrote: “Just woken up to this fantastic news!!! Congratulations @evemuirhead and all associated with @Team_Muirhead I’m so delighted all those years of dedication have finally paid off.”
Golfer Richie Ramsey tweeted: “YESSSS congrats to everyone involved.”