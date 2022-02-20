Winter Olympics 2022 Team GB women's curlers: Royal family and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offer congratulations

The official Twitter account of the Royal family posted a video of the guard’s band playing Spandau Ballet's 80s hit Gold in the grounds of Buckingham Palace and wrote: “GOLD

Congratulations @Team_Muirhead on winning @TeamGB’s first #curling gold medal in 20 years! What a fantastic end to #Beijing2022”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted: “Fantastic to see @Team_Muirhead win gold! Massive congratulations to the women’s curling team.”

Scotland’s First Minister also took to Twitter and wrote: “Such an amazing achievement @Team_Muirhead #TeamGB - congratulations on Olympic gold” using a medal emoji.

Nicola Sturgeon had previously congratulated Bruce Mouat as the men’s rink came runner-up in a narrow fnal loss to Sweden on Saturday morning, tweeting: “Massive congratulations on [second place] @TeamMouat #TeamGB - you’ve had us on the edge of our seats…and you’ve done yourselves and all of us proud. #WinterOlympics”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: “It’s Gold! Congratulations to @Team_Muirhead on a fantastic result in the #curling final. Great teamwork with an inspirational skip @EveMuirhead. #TeamGB”

BT Sports commentary duo Rory Hamilton and Emma Dodds each sent their celebratory messages as did sports host Dougie Vipond who wrote: “Just woken up to this fantastic news!!! Congratulations @evemuirhead and all associated with @Team_Muirhead I’m so delighted all those years of dedication have finally paid off.”

Gold medallists Britain's Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith pose ahead of the women's curling victory ceremony at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on February 20, 2022. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Golfer Richie Ramsey tweeted: “YESSSS congrats to everyone involved.”