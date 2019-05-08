Cupar swimmer Ollie Carter’s surge up the world rankings

Paraswimmer Ollie Carter from Cupar continues to make ‘significant progress’ under the guidance of the coaches at the University of Stirling.

Training has been going well and he is pleased with the progress he has made since he became an undergraduate and moved away from Fife.

Ollie has had three competitions recently, the Edinburgh International; the Eindhoven Swim Cup and the World Championship trials aka British International at Tollcross International Aquatics Centre Glasgow.

OHe raced three events in Edinburgh, the 50 fly - 29.72, setting a new Scottish record, his 18th overall as a top para swimmer.

The 50 free - 27.22 which saw another PB and Scottish record and the 400 free – 4:36.

Eindhoven was an incredible experience for Ollie and he reckons it was one of if not the best competition he has ever been fortunate to compete in.

Travelling to an elite competition with the Stirling University squad was a unique experience. Ollie loved the Netherlands and the pool was exceptional. Eindhoven was perfect preparation for the Trials. Ollie was able to practice racing skills in a competition environment.

Ollie also had three events in Eindhoven and made the finals in all his events and managed to swim faster in all three finals. 200 free - 2:06.25 a new PB and Scottish record and placed second fastest in the S10 class. 400 free - 4:29.4 again faster than his last swim over this distance and skills improving greatly.

Ollie was placed placed thirdin the S10 class. 200 IM - 2:28.87 a new PB and Ollie is pleased he is getting closer to the Scottish record help by Paul Noble at 2:27.

Ollie was placed third again in the S10 class.

The final event of three was the World Championships Trials in Glasgow and once again Ollie’s performances were impressive.

100 free - 57.62 and a significant PB and Scottish record. Ollie was second fastest swimmer in the S10 class. 400 free - 4:27 and again faster than two weeks previously. Ollie was second fastest in the S10 class. 100 breast – Ollie had to swim 100 breast for classification purposes and he swam a PB of 1:18 but was disqualified because of a bad leg kick. Ollie was surprised at the decision but accepted it and moved on. 50 free - 27.05 and another PB and new Scottish record.

Ollie was delighted that he was almost down to 26 section and finished second fastest in the S10 class. 100 fly - 1:05.94 - another significant PB for Ollie and he was pleased yet again to be challenging another record still held by Paul Noble. Ollie was 5th fastest in the S10 class

Ollie now sits somewhere between fourth and ninth in the world rankings and he is number one in the S10 class in Scotland and Great Britain.