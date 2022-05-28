Cricket: Scotland not taking USA lightly as ODI record goes on the line

Kyle Coetzer will be in action for Scotland in Pearland.

The Scots, who have won their last eight ODIs, begin the next phase of the Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign in the Moosa Stadium (4.30pm UK time).

Further matches on the trip are to come against the USA again tomorrow and the UAE (May 31 and June 3) after some cracking performances in Dubai against PNG and Oman in the last international outings.

Currently Scotland are second in the Cricket World Cup League 2 table, but there are a lot more matches to come stretching through to next year.

Scotland have been in the States since last weekend and have head coach Shane Burger back in charge after he missed the Dubai trip for personal reasons.

They won one and lost one of their warm-up fixtures in recent days as they got used to the conditions.

George Munsey scored a century in the first of those matches versus an Altius NCCA XI and the 29-year-old left handed batter said: “It has been a good week so far and it was good to get the warm-up games under our belts.

“It is always good to get some runs personally, but I think more importantly the team is in a really good position and any day we play it could be anyone who is scoring the runs or taking the wickets.

“This is just an exciting time for Scottish cricket, everyone is pulling in the same direction and there is a great dynamic in the group. ”

Skipper Kyle Coetzer said: “USA possess some dangerous players and have the potential to become a very strong side in the years to come.

“We will focus on ourselves and our own performance and hopefully we can keep our winning run going.”