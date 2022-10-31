In total there are 52 unique complaints, with nine considered to be non-race related.

Following publication of the Changing The Boundaries report in July this year, the number of referrals passed to Cricket Scotland has increased to 77, relating to 43 allegations of racism against 27 different people, two clubs and two regional associations.

In total there are 52 unique complaints, with nine considered to be non-race related.

All 52 complaints have now been reviewed as part of an independent process being led by leading sports law firm Harper MacLeod LLP, UK-wide race equality charity Sporting Equals, and where appropriate, anti-racism campaign group Running Out Racism.

Following the high-level review, Cricket Scotland has confirmed that of the 43 complaints that include allegations of racism, 22 “require further formal investigation”, 17 “need further information to be gathered to inform next steps”, while four “should result in a constructive outcome or are paused due to ongoing legal process”.

“This is another important step forward in terms of the referral process and we are grateful to our partners at Sporting Equals, Harper MacLeod LLP and Running Out Racism for the vital role they have played in helping us reach this stage,” said interim Cricket Scotland CEO Gordon Arthur.

“The report was clear in its findings and we are moving forward in making the changes required to make Scottish cricket an exemplar going forward.

“However, we recognise that a more detailed investigation of a number of past issues is a critical part of the process in rebuilding trust, and redressing mistakes of the past.

“Only when referrals have been investigated fully, will we be able to decide what action might be taken in individual circumstances, to bring closure to those involved.

“It is important that this work is carried out sensitively and diligently and I want to express my sincere thanks to those who have raised complaints. I am acutely aware of just how difficult this process has been for everyone involved.

“We want to see positive change in our sport and this process is central to achieving that.”

Harper Macleod and Sporting Equals have started looking into the initial cases from the 22 that require to be fully investigated, as well as gathering further information on the 17 referrals which require further clarity before decisions can be taken on the next steps.