Cricket giants lie in wait as Scotland make history at T20 World Cup

Scotland's players celebrate after the dismissal of Oman's captain Zeeshan Maqsood.

Shane Burger’s men knew they had to triumph in the final Group B First Round match to become the first Scottish side ever to make it to the second stage of a global event – and they did it in style.

Their third win from three – by eight wickets as 122 all out played 123-2 – saw them top the group and, fittingly, was ended when Richie Berrington hit a massive six in the 17th over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Kyle Coetzer said: “This is a great feeling. For cricket in Scotland this is huge, for us it is an opportunity to now play on the biggest stage and test ourselves against the best and grow the game back home because the following has been immense.

“I think this group has a real togetherness, we have been through thick and thin, a lot of these guys have played together for many years.

“The guys have put in a lot of work over the last couple of years to develop their own games while the coaching staff have done a fantastic job.

“Now we cannot wait to play some of the world’s best.”

The Scots will now head to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to take on world number eight side Afghanistan on Monday (3pm UK time) in their first Super 12 Group Two clash.

Matches with an as yet to be decided qualifier (October 27, Abu Dhabi), New Zealand (November 3, Dubai), India (November 5, Dubai) and Pakistan (November 7, Sharjah) then follow with the top two heading to the semi-finals.

On Thursday, Oman won the toss and decided to have a bat at the Al Amerat Stadium.

Scotland got off to a dream start when Jatinder Singh and opening partner Aqib Ilyas got in a terrible mix-up off the second ball bowled by Brad Wheal.

Good work from Mark Watt and wicketkeeper Matthew Cross saw the former run out to leave them 1-1.

Things got even better for the Scots in the third over when Safyaan Sharif got a wicket in the third over.

Michael Leask had Ilyas caught by Munsey for 37 from 35 balls to leave the home side 53-3 at the halfway mark.

Watt, Sharif, Leask and player of the match Josh Davey kept the squeeze on with wickets and then, in the final over, the latter picked up two wickets and there was a run out as Oman were 122 all out.

George Munsey and Coetzer started the run chase well before the former was out for 20 in the fifth over.

Scotland were 33-1 at that stage and by the end of the powerplay they were 45-1, Coetzer hitting a 91 metre six to end that period of the game.

The skipper was out just before the halfway point of the innings, being bowled for a well-made 41 off 28 balls.